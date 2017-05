Pastor on Administrative Leave for Alleged Conduct with Youth in Richland County

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating Father Thomas Feltman

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — A Richland County pastor was placed on administrative leave for alleged conduct with youth.

Officials with the Diocese of Fargo said Father Thomas Feltman is being investigated.

He was a pastor for churches in Wyndmere and Milnor.

They said Feltman told the Diocese last week about concerns regarding his interactions with youth.

Andrew Jasinski was chosen to be the Temporary Administrator of the parishes.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has taken control of the investigation.

Diocese officials said Feltman will not be staying at the Parish during the investigation.