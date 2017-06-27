Does North Dakota Have Too Many Colleges?

The state has seven, four-year colleges and four, two-year schools

NORTH DAKOTA — A former Republican candidate for governor says North Dakota has too many colleges.

State Rep. Rick Becker told the state Board of Higher Education that it’s time to look into ”re-purposing some of the campuses.”

Becker says the state determined the number of institutions at a time when there were ”little white school houses every couple of miles.”

Becker acknowledged that the idea is a “hard pill to swallow,” but says it needs to be discussed.

His remarks drew no comments from the board.