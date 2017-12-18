Fargo to Receive $5 Million Award for Energy Efficiency

The announcement was made earlier this afternoon in City Commission chambers

FARGO, ND — Fargo is the $5 million dollar winner of a two-year national competition to promote energy efficiency in small to medium-size cities.

The Georgetown University Energy Prize competition selected Fargo’s energy efficiency initiative, eFargo, as the winner.

The 50 communities competing for the prize were judged based on reductions in energy use and sustainability.

The city has been working to incorporate biodiesel buses, convert traffic lights to LED, and provide energy conservation tips.

“This is a huge day for Fargo and again, places us in a national state of recognition,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. “Our utility team and our team members in the department in the city of Fargo worked very vigorously to decrease the amount of energy utilized in our departments. We’re very proud of that.”

Fort Collins, Colorado came in second.

As winner of the competition, Fargo will receive assistance from leading experts to finance new sustainable energy projects in the community.