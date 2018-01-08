Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Ice Hand

Fun and Easy Science Experiments
Scott Sincoff,

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff created an icy hand for his science experiment.

What you need for the experiment:

  • Medical glove
  • Water
  • Cold temperatures

How you do the experiment:

To create an icy hand, all you need is a medial glove and water. Go up to a water spicket and fill a medical glove up with water. Leave a few inches of slack in the glove and then tie the glove up like a balloon. Bring the water–filled glove outside into below freezing temperatures, or if you don’t want to go outside, put it in a pan in your freezer. Let it freeze overnight. Take the glove from the outside or freezer. Pour a little cold water over the glove and try not to melt it as you try to rip the glove off of the ice.

