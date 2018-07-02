Grand Forks Police Department: How Are We Doing?

They are asking the community to take a short survey about the department

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police want to know how they’re doing.

They want to know about people’s interaction with their officers.

The attitude and behavior of the employee and if you feel safe living in Grand Forks.

You can even give your recommendations for improvements.

The five-question survey is on the City of Grand Forks website on the police department’s page.

You can find a link to the survey here.