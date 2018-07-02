Grand Forks Police Department: How Are We Doing?

They are asking the community to take a short survey about the department
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police want to know how they’re doing.

They are asking the community to take a short survey about the department.

They want to know about people’s interaction with their officers.

The attitude and behavior of the employee and if you feel safe living in Grand Forks.

You can even give your recommendations for improvements.

The five-question survey is on the City of Grand Forks website on the police department’s page.

You can find a link to the survey here.

Minnesota Woman To Face The Death Penalty In Florida Murder

FORT MYERS, Florida -- Florida prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Lois Riess. The Minnesota woman is accused of murdering her husband and a Florida woman before being caught and arrested in Texas. A grand jury in Florida indicted…

Grand Forks County Drowning Victim Identified

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. -- Authorities have identified the Grand Forks man whose body was pulled from the English Coulee on Sunday. He is 23-year-old Andrew Torrey. A preliminary autopsy shows Torrey died of an accidental drowning. Two people kayaking…