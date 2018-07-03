Great Plains Food Bank Receives Beefy Donation of Protein for the Summer

Hornbacher's, Smithfield Foods donate 40,000 pounds of protein

FARGO, N.D. — For many families across the country, summer is one of the toughest seasons to have regular access to food.

“Summertime is always one of the biggest need periods because of all the kids that don’t have school, so during the school year, they have breakfast and lunch that’s taken care of but that goes away in the summertime,” said Matt Leiseth, the President of Hornbacher’s.

In order to keep families from going hungry this summer, Hornbachers teamed up with Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the country, to donate 160,000 meals worth of protein to the Great Plains Food Bank.

“Protein is so important, it’s the one thing you can’t have a can drive for; it’s easy to collect cans and have them donated whether it’s at the store or at the mailbox, but protein has to be refrigerated, has to be frozen, so it’s a cycle that has to be protected,” said Leiseth.

Even though Fargo is the 34th stop on Smithfield Foods annual Helping Hungry Homes Tour this year, today marked the first time the global food company made a donation to a food bank in North Dakota.

“We were looking for places we had not been, and it’s a beautiful area, we saw that coming in. We’re from the East Coast and we’re in farm country there, but y’all do it on a much bigger scale here than we do,” said Dennis Pittman, the Senior Director of Hunger Relief for Smithfield Foods.

Leaders from the Great Plains Food Bank say this 40,000 pounds of protein will go a long way in solving hunger in North Dakota.

“It’s companies like Smithfield Foods and Hornbacher’s and donations like today’s semi load of meat products that make it possible for us to serve each and every one of those 56,000 people each month,” said Steve Sellent, the CEO of the Great Plains Food Bank.

Smithfield Foods has donated more than 100 million servings of protein since the Helping Hungry Homes program began ten years ago.