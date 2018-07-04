“Lucky For Life” Winning Ticket Holder Has Yet To Come Forward

The player has the option of receiving $25,000 for 20 years or a lump sum cash payment of $350,000
TJ Nelson,

A winning “Lucky for Life” lottery ticket was sold at a store in Hettinger.

The ticket was sold at Central Dakota Cooperative. The winning numbers were drawn on Monday night.

The player with the winning ticket has the option of receiving $25,000 for 20 years or a lump sum cash payment of $350,000.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

It is the fourth Lucky for Life winner since the game was launched in 2016.

Related Post

City of Fargo Acquires Home Needed for Flood Prote...
Dress for Success’ Attire to Inspire Fashion...
President Trump Denies Request for Disaster Declar...
Interior Secretary To Keynote North Dakota Republi...

You Might Like