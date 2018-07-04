“Lucky For Life” Winning Ticket Holder Has Yet To Come Forward

A winning “Lucky for Life” lottery ticket was sold at a store in Hettinger.

The ticket was sold at Central Dakota Cooperative. The winning numbers were drawn on Monday night.

The player with the winning ticket has the option of receiving $25,000 for 20 years or a lump sum cash payment of $350,000.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

It is the fourth Lucky for Life winner since the game was launched in 2016.