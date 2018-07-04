Man Camping At Elbow Lake Hit By Falling Tree During Storm

Jeff Panzer was sitting under an awning when the tree fell on him

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A Farmington, Minnesota man camping at Elbow Lake was hurt after he was hit by a falling tree.

Becker County Sheriff’s officials say 44-year-old Jeff Panzer was camping with three others on the east side of the lake when storms hit around 6:10 this morning.

Panzer was sitting under an awning when a tree fell on him.

Rescue crews had a tough time getting to him due to all of the fallen trees and branches.

They had to use chainsaws and a skid steer loader to get him out.

He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.