Two Suspects in Hitterdal Murder Appear in Court

Defense teams of Jason Jensen, Kayla Westcott push for omnibus hearings down the road

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two people made their first court appearance for their alleged roles in the death of a Wahpeton man.

Jason Jensen, 39, and Kayla Westcott, 34, are charged with aiding and abetting murder in the death of Troy Yarbrough, 41.

No pleas were entered, but Westcott’s lawyer requested a bond study to have her $2 million bail reduced.

A criminal complaint says Yarbrough was hit with a yard rake handle, an ax and a cinder block.

His body was burned and was found buried in two places on Jensen’s Hitterdal farm.

“It’s going to be a difficult case but let’s just say that there’s more than one victim in this case. My client did not know Mr. Jensen for a very long time at all. Her family is affected, I’m sure the family of the victim is affected, there’s just a lot of people that were hurt by this case,” said Leslie Johnson Aldrich, the defense attorney for Westcott.

Jensen’s next court date is later this month and Westcott will have hers in August.