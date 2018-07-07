UPDATE: Police Lifted Shelter in Fergus Falls but are Still Looking for Suspect

Police have arrested 2 suspects, have released one of them and are still looking for a suspect who they think left the area.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Police are looking for a man at large who may be armed in Fergus Falls.

After a high speed pursuit, police have shelter in place in areas from Lincoln Tower South to Vernon Avenue and to Broadway. They are asking people to stay indoors.

People from Fergus Falls are telling KVRR they evacuated the Sunmart grocery store in that area. Police say they cannot confirm it is it related, but they do say it is in the vicinity of the shelter.

People also say the Clay County K9 unit has been called in and a swat vehicle has been deployed.

We have a crew on scene and will update you with information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Around 1:30 this afternoon police were called to a report of a car driving erratically in Fergus Falls.

After police tried to pull the car over, the driver led police on a chase.

During the chase, a gun was thrown out the window and police have now retrieved the weapon.

Out of the three people in the car, a male and female were arrested, one of which was released, and one is still on the loose.

Authorities have lifted the shelter because they believe the man on the loose is no longer in the area.

The car the suspects were in is now being towed from a grassy area in Fergus Falls.