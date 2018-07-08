Officer Involved Shooting Results In Death of Suspect

According to the Grand Forks Police Facebook page a suicidal subject refused commands from officers.

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks Police report an officer involved shooting overnight.

According to the Police Department Facebook Page, here’s how the incident played out.

At 3:17am on July 8, 2018, Grand Forks Police Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of South 22nd Street in response to the report of a suicidal subject, armed with a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers encountered two individuals near the intersection of South 22nd Street and 24th Avenue South.

One of these individuals was armed with a firearm, and the other individual was in close proximity.

The armed subject refused commands provided by the officers, and two officers discharged their firearms in response to a perceived threat posed by the armed subject.

Though officers immediately rendered aid to the subject, and summoned Altru paramedics, the suspect involved did not survive.

Names of the officers and subject are not being released at this time, pending family notifications. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this officer involved shooting, per Grand Forks Police Department policy.

A media conference will be held at the Grand Forks Police Department at 11:00am on July 8, 2018.