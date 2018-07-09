Mahnomen Man Says He Was Assaulted And Set On Fire By Three Men

West Fargo Farmers Market Now Open for the Season
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- You can now do your grocery shopping outside twice a week at the West Fargo Farmers Market. Last year there were more than 16 vendors who…
MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A Mahnomen, Minnesota man was flown to a Fargo hospital with second degree burns after an assault.
The sheriff says Brian Smith told deputies that he was assaulted by three men outside his home late Sunday night.
A GoFundMe account says the men beat Brian up, poured gasoline all over him and lit him on fire before taking his pickup and a wedding ring.
He suffered burns to his face and left arm.
The pickup was later found burned near the Mahnomen-Clearwater county line.
The fundraising account had already raised over 4-thousand dollars in just four hours.