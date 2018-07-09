Seasoned Grilling Advice From Cabela’s

Learn How To Properly Season Your BBQ This Summer

Merlin Werner with Cabela’s tells us about some seasonings you can use to spice up your grilling.

He’s fond of using a dry rub on meat for a few hours before throwing them on the grill, then using sauces later in the process.

We’re giving away a grill and 3 $100 gift cards from Cabela’s and No Name Butcher Quality Meats. You can enter on the contest page on KVRR.com.

Also, Cabela’s sells travel mugs with bottle openers!