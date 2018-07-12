Bail Is Set For Mom Who “Forgot” Where Her Baby Was

Justice Lange was charged Thursday with manslaughter and child neglect after her 4-month-old baby Tyr was found dead

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A Carrington woman who claimed she forgot where she placed her baby makes her first court appearance on manslaughter charges.

A Southeast District Court judge set bail for 25-year-old Justice Lange at $250,000.

Lange was charged Thursday with manslaughter and child neglect after her 4-month-old baby, Tyr, was found dead Saturday near a slough in rural Woodworth, North Dakota.

A farmer found Lange the day before.

She and her baby had been missing for nearly a week.

Lange told authorities she could not remember some of the days leading up to her arrest or where she had left Tyr.