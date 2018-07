Fargo Liquor Store Robbed Overnight

Fargo police say the robbery happened late Wednesday night just before midnight at the Royal Liquors on Main Avenue.

Fargo, N.D.– Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery at a Fargo liquor store.

An employee told police the suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at him demanding case from the register.

He then pointed the gun at a second employee demanding money from the second register.

The suspect took off after grabbing the money.

No outside video surveillance is available.

West Fargo Police brought their K9 unit to the scene, but it was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male, approximately 5′ 10″, wearing a dark blue windbreaker, black pants and sunglasses.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.