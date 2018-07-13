Bill Introduced By MN Sen. Smith Aims To Help School Districts Hire Teachers

WASHINGTON – Minnesota Senator Tina Smith introduces a bill to try to end a nationwide teacher shortage.

The Democrat says 48 states are struggling to make sure there’s a teacher in every classroom. She adds it’s especially hard to hire educators for science, math and special education positions and in rural areas.

The Addressing Teacher Shortages Act would allow districts to apply for grants to help them hire and retain quality teachers.

“Districts could use this for teacher training or professional development. Or maybe teacher mentors. It could be used to help take a person who’s already working in school and wants to become a teacher to give them the help that they need to take the next step and become certified,” Smith said.

The American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and Education Minnesota all back Senator Smith’s bill.