The East Tops the West in 11-Man and 9-Man ND Shrine Bowl Contests

132 student-athletes played in this year's 45th annual Shrine game

FARGO, N.D. — After a week of preparations, the 132-student athletes selected for the ND Shrine Bowl took the field Saturday night.

In both the 11-man and 9-man game, the East topped team West. The 11-man squad won 35-12, while the 9-man squad won 28-20.

The athletes say they attribute the victory to their newfound brotherhood and chemistry on the field.

“It was definitely trust,” Sheyenne’s Elijah Charles said. “We all trusted each other and we all communicated and made sure we were all on the same page and it worked out great for us.”

“We bonded all week the whole team, and before the long touchdown I winked at the quarterback to let him know that it’s going to happen and then he threw it to me and it worked out,” Fargo South’s Jamon Howard said of his touchdown in the 11-man contest. “It was a fun week and I’m glad that I got to play. I made some really great friendships throughout the week.”

“Today was an awesome time,”Oak Grove graduate Ben Hoggarth added. “To see all that work up in Mayville and becoming real good friends and teammates out there, we just came together so perfectly on the field and just coming out here and laying a whooping on the West.”