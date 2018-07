Three People Killed When Young Driver Loses Control Near Hankinson

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle

HANKINSON, N.D. — Three people are dead after a young driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another vehicle south of Hankinson on I-29.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy from West Fargo overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle.

It crossed the median and hit a vehicle killing the 24-year-old female driver and a 5-year-old female passenger, both of Fargo.

A 4-year-old boy in that vehicle was flown to Sanford.

The 15-year-old driver who lost control was taken to Essentia while a 45-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.