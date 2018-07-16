Two Men Hurt After Crashing ATV Near Grubb Lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — Two people were hurt in an ATV crash near Grubb Lake, southwest of Alexandria.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call late Saturday night about the crash on Grubb Lake Road.

They identified the victims as 38-year-old Adam Boyer and 43-year-old Michael Baas.

One victim had walked to a home to get help. He was taken to a hospital and treated and released.

The second victim was flown to a hospital in St. Cloud.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.