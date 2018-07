Driver Identified In Crash That Shut Down U.S. Highway 2 For Hours

67-year-old Richard Cantone of Minot died at the scene near Ray

RAY, N.D. — North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the trucker who died when his semi hauling fuel overturned on U.S. Highway 2, shutting a section down for ten hours on Monday.

67-year-old Richard Cantone of Minot died at the scene near Ray.

Authorities say the semi was hauling two trailers with about 9,000 gallons of gasoline and 1,000 gallons of diesel, some of which spilled when the semi overturned.