Jamaican Lottery Scam Mastermind To Have Assets Liquidated

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota's Department of Agriculture is taking a survey of acres affected by Dicamba. It's a herbicide farmers have been using for the past five decades on corn, small grains and soybeans.…
BISMARCK, N.D. -- A Jamaican man accused of masterminding a large lottery scam in the U.S. will have his assets liquidated. Cash and jewelry were seized from Lavrick Willocks when he was arrested in November 2016. It includes the equivalent…
RAY, N.D. -- North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the trucker who died when his semi hauling fuel overturned on U.S. Highway 2, shutting a section down for ten hours on Monday. 67-year-old Richard Cantone of Minot died at the…