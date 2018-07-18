LIVE: Zoo Brew

We're bubbling with excitement over this story.

Raise a glass to the fine folks, feathered and otherwise, of the Red River Zoo with us.

Zoo executive director Sally Jacobson and macaw Goober joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about the upcoming Zoo Brew event that lets people 21 and over sample beers from local breweries, listen to live music and learn all about the beautiful and fascinating animals who make the zoo their home.

Goober is one of them. The 23-year-old blue and gold macaw is one of the zoo’s education outreach animals, who travels with zoo staff to teach children in the region about the incredible diversity of animal life on planet Earth. Not only does it give kids a glimpse into zoology, it enriches the animals’ lives as well, keeping their brains stimulated and sharp.

Goober gave Emily an education as well, by performing some of his favorite tricks, including a high-five — er, four, in his case.

And since raising money for the zoo is worth a high-five of its own, check out the link to the big event, here.

https://redriverzoo.org/events/zoo-brew-featuring-tripwire/