Annual Downtown Fargo Street Fair Kicks Off

It was a rainy opening day but that didn't stop people from showing up

FARGO, N.D. — The Downtown Street Fair kicked off today, and despite the rainy start, there was no shortage of people who turned out.

Dave Huebner, who sells ceramics at the fair, has been there almost every single year.

“I flunked ceramics at SDSU… I’ve been working on getting a better grade ever since. To me it’s like a disease, I go nuts if I don’t have clay in my hands,” he said.

He, along with many fair–goers and vendors, don’t have a problem with the rain.

“I just dump the water, and it’s ready to go again,” he said.

“It’s kind of like bumper cars [with the umbrellas], but people should still come out, it’s fun. It’s very accommodating for the rain,” Samantha Link, an attendee, said.

“Better than it being really hot,” Erica McCoy, another attendee, said.

“Bring an umbrella, it’s fun, a lot of people, a lot of energy. Don’t let the rain scare you away,” Eric Hager said.

Along with all the great art you can buy, people are also coming out to enjoy the delicious food.

“It’s all–American. I grew up that way, it feels so good… summer time, fair food, see the crowds, all the people it’s really exciting,” Darwin Halstad, a vendor who sells fries and burgers, said.

Friendliness is a key part of what makes the fair so enjoyable.

“Everyone else is so full and happy. Everyone wants to talk, have a good time out here,” Hager said.

If you couldn’t make it to the street fair today, or want to go again, you can head out to Broadway tomorrow and Saturday.

Everything begins at 10 a.m.