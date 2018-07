Grand Forks Woman Accused of Felony Child Abuse

Justine Gourneau Also Faces A Charge of Simple Assault

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Grand Forks woman has been charged with felony child abuse.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 38-year-old Justine Gourneau.

She made her initial appearance in court this morning on two counts: child abuse of a victim under the age of six and simple assault.

Gourneau is accused of attacking an adult who intervened to stop the child abuse.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 24.