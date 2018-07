Name of Pilot Killed Near Mandan Released

35-year-old Daniel Miller of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania died Tuesday afternoon

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. — Authorities have identified a man who died in a plane crash about 30 miles south of Mandan.

Morton County sheriff’s officials say 35-year-old Daniel Miller of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania died Tuesday afternoon.

Miller’s Cessna 152 crashed into the Missouri River near Fort Rice while he was taking low-altitude photographs.

The plane is registered to an aerial photography business based in Watertown, South Dakota.

No one else was hurt.