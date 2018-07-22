High Speed Chase With Motorcycle Driver Ends When He Runs Out of Gas

Highway Patrol says Andrew Schroedermeier fled when a trooper attempted to stop him in Fargo
TJ Nelson,

DRAYTON, N.D. — A motorcycle driver who led North Dakota troopers on a four-county chase on I-29 was arrested when he ran out of gas in Drayton.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Andrew Schroedermeier fled when a trooper attempted to stop him early this morning for speeding through Fargo.

Troopers attempted two other traffic stops, near Hillsboro and Thompson.

The patrol says Schroedermeier reached a top speed of 147 miles per hour.

He was arrested about 1:30 a.m. and booked into the Walsh County Jail.

