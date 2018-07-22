National Hammock Day Bringing People Together in Island Park to Swing and Relax

Some regular hangers say everyone should try it because it changes your perspective of the outdoors

FARGO, N.D. — People at Island Park are celebrating national hammock day by laying around in their favorite tree swings and enjoying nature.

People strapped up from end to end throughout the tree filled area and some piled their hammocks on top of their friends.

Some regular hangers say everyone should try it because it changes your perspective of the outdoors.

One NDSU student says many people aren’t impressed with the outdoors in Fargo but laying in a hammock can certainly change that.

“One of the great things I think is when you’re just kind of laying down, enjoying the sway of the breeze kind of floating black and fourth and looking up and just seeing the tops of the trees it’s such a cool perspective to see and that’s the wide open skies and the clouds above you. It’s such a great relaxing way to enjoy nature,” said Nick Birkhimer, and avid hammock hanger.

Although not every day is national hammock day, there are always people swaying away at Island Park.