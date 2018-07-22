Oklee Man Found Guilty of Possessing Homemade Pipe Bombs

Eric Reinbold allegedly kept a notebook outlining plans for violently overthrowing the government

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — An Oklee, Minnesota man has been found guilty of illegally possessing a cache of homemade pipe bombs.

Jurors in Fergus Falls on Friday found 41-year-old Eric Reinbold guilty of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Reinbold allegedly kept a notebook outlining plans for violently overthrowing the government.

Last fall, relatives reported finding a tote bag that contained about a half-dozen pipe bombs on a family hunting property.

The tote included a receipt from a website that sells fuses that was in Reinbold’s name.

Sentencing has been set for November 16.