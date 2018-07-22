The Moorhead Blues Are One-In-A-Minion

Blues use minion doll to rally the team to the state tournament

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Blues have found their groove lately… literally.

“We started the dance parties last year and when you’re winning it’s a lot of fun,” Blues first baseman, Sterling Haphey said.

This year the squad still discos in the dugout, but they’ve added one thing and there’s nothing ‘despicable’ about it.

“The pride and joy of our team,” Haphey said of the team’s new minion doll.

The team went to an arcade after their games at the Gopher Classic, where the coaches and players pooled together their ticket earnings to win the minion doll. The Blues are 12-2 since winning it. But to actually hold the minion is an honor, one each player needs to earn.

“Every time we score we bring it out,” Tommy Horan said.

“Me and Tommy usually hold him up when our runners score, and then we pass it off to the person who scored,” Haphey added.

The minion is boosting team morale and helping everyone keep their eye on the prize.

“Anytime you score it’s nice, but the minion just adds a little but of extra fun to it,” Carter Howell said. “It definitely gets the bench players involved too. It’s been great, it definitely helped us.”

“It brings joy to us,” Horan added. “Every time we score we want to have the minion in our hands.”

“It’s just one of those things that we’ve built around now and we’re playing good baseball,” Isaac Howe said.

The Blues now need the minion to get the win-ions, so Haphey takes extra care of their yellow, one-eyed pal off the field too.

“He rides in my car every day,” Haphey explained. “I buckle him up he’s got to stay safe. He’s rode shotgun a few times, but if i have visitors in my car he’s gotta go in the back but he doesn’t mind it. He’s safe either way.”

Now, Moorhead is far from feeling the blues whenever their new buddy is around.

“He’s fun to have around, he’s good conversation,” Haphey said. “Nice to jam with when the musics pretty good. He’s a good dancer, I mean, because of the dance parties.”

The Blues will play in the legion playoffs next.