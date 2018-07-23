Former Securities Agent Sentenced For Scamming Clients Out of Millions

Kevin Wanner of Bismarck was given 11 years in prison for mail fraud and money laundering

BISMARCK, N.D. — A former North Dakota securities and insurance agent tearfully apologizes in court as he is sentenced for swindling.

56-year-old Kevin Wanner of Bismarck was given 11 years in prison for mail fraud and money laundering.

He scammed about 40 people out of millions of dollars over a 15-year-period.

Authorities say Wanner financed a lavish lifestyle with sham investments.

His attorney maintained Wanner’s gambling addiction was the root of his criminal activity.

Two Minnesota-based brokerages for which Wanner worked have agreed to pay $3 million to his victims.