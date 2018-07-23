SNEAK PEEK: Law Enforcement Agencies Merge, New Corrections Facility Coming to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Moorhead Police Department are embarking on a new journey.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen got a sneak peak of the new Joint Law Enforcement Center and the New Correctional Facility.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Moorhead Police Department are merging into one building.

“We work so well together, this is an example of why we should be together,” said Captain Tory Jacobson with the Moorhead Police Department.

“Even the front lobby we are showing that the old pictures we have of our history of both departments, we’ve always been intermingled and we want to continue that,” said Stephen Landsem, with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Not only is the new space up to date with their needs…

“Prescription drop off built right within the wall,” Jacobson said.

“Parking spots for safe exchange, for internet purchases,” Landsem said.

…and inviting to employees…

“It’s so different than currently where they currently don’t have any windows,” Jacobson said.

…it’s also built for what’s to come.

“Many things for the future were considered. We talk about, we recognize that the future probably will have body cameras, we don’t know when but we had to recognize that we need the space for that,” Jacobson said.

911 11th Street North, if not fitting enough, will give officers a more comfortable setting to meet with people in the community.

“The environment that we can put them in compared to what we had now, where we are utilizing old offices that we’ve converted into things,” Landsem said.

In this new building, home to the new law enforcement center, the Moorhead police department and the sheriff’s department will be doing their day to day operations and just south west in this building the inmates will be taking part in new programming opportunities at the new clay county corrections facility.

“It’s going to be a night and day difference. The big impact is the inmates can actually stay here in clay county where their family is, maybe where their religious ties are and their community is here,” said Julie Savat, the Jail Administrator.

The layout is completely different than the current jail. Highlighting that…

“Our focus is different,” Julie said.

They want inmates to leave in a better place than when they arrived by giving them the right programs, spaces and tools.

“When they leave there they have a plan, they have resources lined up and the people they see in the jail in therapy, they can see them on the outside. So it’s a continuous of care which is key,” Julie said.

The corrections center is designed to fit the needs of each individual person and the new natural light is just one detail both inmates and staff will benefit from.

“The opportunities are pretty great for people who want to cooperate and want to change their life,” Julie said.

As the departments make their moves into these two spaces they will continue to put the best interest of the people of Clay County in mind.

Both departments will be moving into the Law Enforcement Center on Monday, and the corrections facility will open early this fall.