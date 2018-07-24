“Anti-Corruption Amendment” Approved For Fall Ballot

North Dakota is one of only a handful of states without an ethics commission
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakotans will be voting on a sweeping government ethics overhaul initiative this fall.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says supporters of the initiative produced ten-thousand more signatures than needed to get it on the November ballot.

Billed as an “anti-corruption amendment” to the state constitution, it would ban foreign money from elections, restrict lobbying and create an independent ethics commission.

