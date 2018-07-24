LIVE: Paws Walk To Help Local Shelter Pets

Rocco Joins Us To Promote Homeward Animal Shelter Fundraiser
Adam Ladwig,

Heather Klefstad with Homeward Animal Shelter joins Adam to talk about the 28th annual Paws Walk. The walk is Tuesday, July 24th from 6-8 p.m. at Rheault Farm in Fargo.

The 1/2 mile walk raises money to pay for food, shelter, and veterinary care for shelter animals.

Heather brought along a friend to help promote the walk, Rocco, an 11-year-old shepherd/rottweiler mix.

Rocco is looking for a nice retirement home. He is super sweet, gets along great with people, cats and other dogs and is perfect to take out in public. He’s also really good at hugs.

He is available for adoption, along with a ton of cats at the shelter.

Homeward has a glut of cats and kittens, so the shelter is discounting cat adoptions for the month of July.

The adoption fee for adult cats is $60 through July 31st, down from the normal adoption fee of $109.

You can find more information about the Paws Walk, Rocco, and cat adoptions online at http://www.homewardonline.org/.

 

Related Post

Santa Village at Rheault Farm Turns Out Big Season...
Pet Connection: Meet Mckenna
Grand Forks Park District Prepping for Spring
Pet Connection: Meet Ragu

You Might Like

"Anti-Corruption Amendment" Approved For Fall Ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakotans will be voting on a sweeping government ethics overhaul initiative this fall. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says supporters of the initiative produced ten-thousand more signatures than needed to get it on the November ballot.…

Second Lady Karen Pence To Visit North Dakota Bee Farm

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- While Vice President Mike Pence visits Grand Forks Air Force Base on Wednesday, his wife will be on a farm. Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Dietzler Honey Bee business in Larimore to learn more about…