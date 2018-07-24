LIVE: Paws Walk To Help Local Shelter Pets

Rocco Joins Us To Promote Homeward Animal Shelter Fundraiser

Heather Klefstad with Homeward Animal Shelter joins Adam to talk about the 28th annual Paws Walk. The walk is Tuesday, July 24th from 6-8 p.m. at Rheault Farm in Fargo.

The 1/2 mile walk raises money to pay for food, shelter, and veterinary care for shelter animals.

Heather brought along a friend to help promote the walk, Rocco, an 11-year-old shepherd/rottweiler mix.

Rocco is looking for a nice retirement home. He is super sweet, gets along great with people, cats and other dogs and is perfect to take out in public. He’s also really good at hugs.

He is available for adoption, along with a ton of cats at the shelter.

Homeward has a glut of cats and kittens, so the shelter is discounting cat adoptions for the month of July.

The adoption fee for adult cats is $60 through July 31st, down from the normal adoption fee of $109.

You can find more information about the Paws Walk, Rocco, and cat adoptions online at http://www.homewardonline.org/.