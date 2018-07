Pelican Motel Owner Accused of Trading Drugs For Stolen Guns

Wade Noack is accused of trading heroin and morphine for two guns

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — The owner of the Pelican Motel is accused of receiving stolen property and drug possession.

60-year-old Wade Noack is accused of trading heroin and morphine for two guns taken during a vehicle theft.

The recipient of the drugs, Shawn Mosca, later overdosed on the heroin.

A search warrant at the Pelican Motel turned up the rifles and drug paraphernalia.

Noack is charged in Otter Tail County District Court.