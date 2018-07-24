Search Continues For Couple Who Abandoned Stolen Pickup During Chase

Authorities are searching for Ryan Schaf and Kayla Ramsrud
TJ Nelson,

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. — People in northeastern North Dakota are being told to be on the lookout for two suspects who ran from a chase.

Walsh County Sheriff’s Office released snapshots of Ryan Schaf and Kayla Ramsrud.

They say the couple was spotted Monday afternoon in a pickup that was stolen Sunday in Nash, near Grafton.

The pursuit ended southwest of Walhalla when the driver drove through a wheat field and abandoned the vehicle in a wooded area.

A search, which included an airplane, didn’t turn up any trace of the couple.

