App of the Week: Picture This

A picture is worth a thousand poison ivy scratches.

This rain is great for growing new green plants all over the region, so you’re bound to see a more bountiful display of pretty blossoms and growth all over the place when you head out for a hike or along the lakeshore — or even in the gardens in your neighborhood.

But some of those plants can be tough to identify, and Francie Black can help. Identify the difference between a pretty leaf and a poison ivy plant in today’s App of the Week.