Cancelled: Missing North Dakota Woman Has Been Found

FARGO (KFGO) - A Moorhead woman and a man with no permanent address were arrested by Fargo police early Fri. morning for breaking into eight garages in apartment complexes. 20 year-old Heather Badar and 19 year-old Alexander Wilkie were…
Bismarck, ND -- A stateside Silver Alert has been cancelled. 66 year old Kathleen Richards has been located. -- Bismarck, N.D. - A statewide "Silver Alert" has been issued for a missing North Dakota woman. Sixty-six-year-old Kathleen Richards was last seen…
NORTH DAKOTA -- State Republican lawmakers proposed a $280 million infrastructure funding package. The funding package is broken into three brackets, including the county level, municipal, and airport infrastructure needs. "By doing this,…