Cancelled: Missing North Dakota Woman Has Been Found

Richards is 5' 1", 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Bismarck, ND — A stateside Silver Alert has been cancelled. 66 year old Kathleen Richards has been located.

—

Bismarck, N.D. – A statewide “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing North Dakota woman.

Sixty-six-year-old Kathleen Richards was last seen at the VA clinic at the Bismarck Gateway Mall Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Richards is 5′ 1″, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she is a vulnerable adult who suffers from various mental health disorders and it’s unknown when she last took her medication.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call Bismarck Police or your local law enforcement.