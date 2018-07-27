Two Under Arrest For Breaking Into Garages

20 year-old Heather Badar and 19 year-old Alexander Wilkie were found hiding in a garage in the 2600 blk. of 36th Ave. S.
Joe Radske,

FARGO (KFGO) – A Moorhead woman and a man with no permanent address were arrested by Fargo police early Fri. morning for breaking into eight garages in apartment complexes.

Police say they got into the first garage by crossing the wires on a keypad and then climbed through the rafters to make their way into other garages.

