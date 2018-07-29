Northern Minnesota Crash Sends Victims To Hospitals In Thief River Falls And Fargo

TJ Nelson,

PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — One person was airlifted to a Fargo hospital following a rollover in Pennington County, Minnesota.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a rollover near the intersection of Center Street East and 300th Avenue Northeast.

Mark Urie was taken to Sanford in Thief River Falls.

Alexa Jones was life flighted from the scene to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

No further details have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

