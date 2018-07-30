United Way Needs Community’s Help to Collect 500 Backpacks for Kids

It's part of their School Supply Drive

FARGO, N.D. — The United Way of Cass-Clay needs the community’s help to collect 6,000 backpacks for their School Supply Drive.

They’re just 500 backpacks short of their goal. United Way also needs more donations of scissors and college-ruled notebooks. This is the 20th year of the school supply drive. Last year, United Way collected 58-hundred backpacks for students from 65 schools across our region.

“They look like our neighbors, they are our neighbors. We’re here to support and help them in this time of need and I will tell you that the students when they get those backpacks on their shoulders, they walk out with a renewed self confidence and they are truly excited to embark on this school year,” said Tracy McShane, United Way’s community engagement director.

Donations can be dropped off all week long from 8-4 p.m. at the Fargodome. You can also drop off backpacks and school supplies at any Gate City Bank or First International Bank & Trust location, and West Acres.