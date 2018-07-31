Six Bison Earn Preseason All-MVFC Offensive Team Honors
NDSU had four first-team picks
ST. LOUIS – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State had six players named to the preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive team Tuesday, July 31, by a vote of the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media.
NDSU had four first-team picks: senior running back Bruce Anderson, junior fullback Brock Robbins and junior offensive tackle Zack Johnson, and senior center Tanner Volson.
Anderson, NDSU’s leading rusher with 1,216 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, was a second team HERO Sports FCS All-American. He was all-conference second team last year along with Volson, who started all 15 games at center for the Bison.
Bison senior quarterback Easton Stick, MVP of last year’s national championship game, was named to the preseason second team along with senior wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, who led the Bison with 41 receptions last year.
North Dakota State is scheduled to host Cal Poly in the season opener Sept. 1 and the Bison will host North Alabama and Delaware before opening conference play at home Sept. 29 against South Dakota State.
2018 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Offense
First Team
QB – Taryn Christion, South Dakota State
RB – Bruce Anderson, North Dakota State
RB – Tevin McCaster, Youngstown State
RB – James Robinson, Illinois State
FB – Brock Robbins, North Dakota State
WR – Shamar Jackson, South Dakota
WR – Darrell James, Southern Illinois
WR – Spencer Schnell, Illinois State
TE – Briley Moore, Northern Iowa
OL – Drew Himmelman, Illinois State
OL – Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Youngstown State
OL – Zack Johnson, North Dakota State
OL – Tanner Volson, North Dakota State
OL – Gavin Wiggins, Youngstown State
LS – Steven Wethli, Youngstown State
K – Chase Vinatieri, South Dakota State
Second Team
QB – Easton Stick, North Dakota State
QB – Sean McGuire, Western Illinois
RB – Steve McShane, Western Illinois
RB – Marcus Weymiller, Northern Iowa
FB – Luke Sellers, South Dakota State
WR – Cade Johnson, South Dakota State
WR – Darrius Shepherd, North Dakota State
WR – Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa
TE – Tylor Petkovich, Illinois State
OL – Tyler Ciurej, South Dakota
OL – Nick Jensen, South Dakota
OL – Marquis Prophete, Missouri State
OL – Mason Scheidegger, South Dakota
OL – Cal Twait, Northern Iowa
LS – Bradey Sorenson, South Dakota State
K – Jerry Nunez, Indiana State