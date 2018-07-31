Six Bison Earn Preseason All-MVFC Offensive Team Honors

NDSU had four first-team picks

ST. LOUIS – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State had six players named to the preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive team Tuesday, July 31, by a vote of the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media.

NDSU had four first-team picks: senior running back Bruce Anderson , junior fullback Brock Robbins and junior offensive tackle Zack Johnson , and senior center Tanner Volson .

Anderson, NDSU’s leading rusher with 1,216 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, was a second team HERO Sports FCS All-American. He was all-conference second team last year along with Volson, who started all 15 games at center for the Bison.

Bison senior quarterback Easton Stick , MVP of last year’s national championship game, was named to the preseason second team along with senior wide receiver Darrius Shepherd , who led the Bison with 41 receptions last year.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host Cal Poly in the season opener Sept. 1 and the Bison will host North Alabama and Delaware before opening conference play at home Sept. 29 against South Dakota State.

2018 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Offense

First Team

QB – Taryn Christion, South Dakota State

RB – Bruce Anderson , North Dakota State

RB – Tevin McCaster, Youngstown State

RB – James Robinson, Illinois State

FB – Brock Robbins , North Dakota State

WR – Shamar Jackson, South Dakota

WR – Darrell James, Southern Illinois

WR – Spencer Schnell, Illinois State

TE – Briley Moore, Northern Iowa

OL – Drew Himmelman, Illinois State

OL – Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Youngstown State

OL – Zack Johnson , North Dakota State

OL – Tanner Volson , North Dakota State

OL – Gavin Wiggins, Youngstown State

LS – Steven Wethli, Youngstown State

K – Chase Vinatieri, South Dakota State