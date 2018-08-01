LIVE: Downtown Dogs Help Dogs And Owners Find New Friends

Meet Dogs And Dog Owners At Local Tail Waggin' Events
Adam Ladwig,

 

Rachel Mrozinski with Downtown Dogs Fargo joins Adam with her dog, Quincy.

Rachel started Downtown Dogs to help bring dogs and their owners together.

They partner with local businesses to create spaces for dogs to gather during cold winter months.

During the summer, Downtown Dogs hosts Tail Waggin’ Wednesdays at the Dike East Dog Park in Fargo from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every week.

Rachel tells us how both she and Quincy have made good friends at the Wednesday gatherings.

You can find out more info on Downtown Dogs Fargo and events you can bring your pooch to by clicking here.

