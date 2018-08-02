Fargo’s Happy Hooligans To Welcome New Commander

Col. Darrin Anderson's change of command ceremony is Saturday

Col. Darrin Anderson

FARGO, N.D. — The 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard, is getting a new commander.

The Happy Hooligans will welcome Col. Darrin Anderson during a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The ceremony will take place in the aircraft maintenance hangar in front of the 119th Wing.

They will also bid farewell to Col. Britt Hatley, who has held the position since February 2017.

Anderson holds the distinction of being the first non-pilot to lead the 119th Wing.