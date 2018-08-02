Uber, Lyft And Taxi Drivers Get Designated Spots In Downtown Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks now has designated ride share pick-up and drop-off locations in the downtown area.

“We’re trying to do our part to help the citizens of Grand Forks enjoy the opportunities that our downtown nightlife has to offer”, said Cpl. Jon Lampi on Facebook. “Please use these areas to get you home safely.”

Uber and Lyft drivers and local taxi companies along with anyone else just picking or dropping someone off are being encouraged to use these specially marked areas between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The three locations are marked in green paint along the curbs and signs are posted.

There is also a designated area for party buses on 1st Avenue North next to United Valley Bank.

Grand Forks Police say the designated pick-up and drop-off locations have been set up to help ease congestion and to make sure everyone makes it home safely.