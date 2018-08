Amber Alert Cancelled, Suspect in Custody

Grand Forks County sheriff's Lt. B.J. Maxson says a relative brought Jaylee Azure and the 21-year-old woman suspected of taking her to the sheriff's office Thursday night.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP/KFGO) – Authorities say an 18-month-old girl reported missing in Grand Forks has been found safe.

Grand Forks County sheriff’s Lt. B.J. Maxson says a relative brought Jaylee Azure and the 21-year-old woman suspected of taking her to the sheriff’s office Thursday night.

Maxson says the girl was not injured, and Jasmine Davis has been taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says Davis will be charged with kidnapping and also has two outstanding warrants.

Authorities earlier said Jaylee was abducted Thursday afternoon from a social service office in Grand Forks.

The sheriff’s department has canceled the Amber Alert for Jaylee.