Bullpen Struggles Doom RedHawks against Cleburne

The bullpen allowed eight runs in three innings as the RedHawks lose 9-6
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks wasted a great outing from D.J. Brown Friday night.

Brown allowed one run in seven innings, and he left with the RedHawks leading 4-1.

Travis Ballew gave up a pair of runs in the eighth inning before Randy McCurry surrendered three in the ninth.

Fargo-Moorhead showed life in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring a pair of runs to tie the game at 6-6. Devan Ahart and Chris Jacobs each contributed RBI singles.

In the 10th inning, Benji Waite gave up three runs, two of them earned. The RedHawks could not bounce back from that.

Former MLBer Rafael Palmeiro went 1-for-4 in the contest and was hit by a pitch.

The series continues Saturday at 7:02 p.m.

 

Related Post

Man Arrested For Terrorizing With A Machete
Fargo Junior League Battles Back, Falls in Extras
Fargodome Warns Fans About Purchasing Speculative ...
RedHawks Player Profile: Chris Grayson

You Might Like

Moorhead Police Sergeant Charged With DWI

MOORHEAD, MINN. -- A 20–year veteran of the Moorhead Police Department is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated. A citizen reported what he thought was an intoxicated man getting into a vehicle outside Mick's Office Bar in Moorhead…