Bullpen Struggles Doom RedHawks against Cleburne

The bullpen allowed eight runs in three innings as the RedHawks lose 9-6

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks wasted a great outing from D.J. Brown Friday night.

Brown allowed one run in seven innings, and he left with the RedHawks leading 4-1.

Travis Ballew gave up a pair of runs in the eighth inning before Randy McCurry surrendered three in the ninth.

Fargo-Moorhead showed life in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring a pair of runs to tie the game at 6-6. Devan Ahart and Chris Jacobs each contributed RBI singles.

In the 10th inning, Benji Waite gave up three runs, two of them earned. The RedHawks could not bounce back from that.

Former MLBer Rafael Palmeiro went 1-for-4 in the contest and was hit by a pitch.

The series continues Saturday at 7:02 p.m.