Fargo Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Man

Charles Brian Danielson was last seen Friday, August 3
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo are asking the public for help in locating a missing male.

Charles Brian Danielson was last seen Friday, August 3, 2018 in the morning, last seen wearing a dark colored RDO hat, blue t-shirt with white lettering, jeans and brown flip-flops in the 100 block of 22 St. S.

The vehicle he has access to is a white 1997 Grand Caravan with ND plates 089 BTL.

Charles is a 45 year old white male, 5’11”, 180 lbs, brown hair and eyes.

Please call dispatch at 451-7660 or your local law enforcement with information.

