Former Becker County Inmate Sued Over Alleged Mistreatment

Kyle Rusness of Detroit Lakes filed a $3 million federal lawsuit against Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A former Becker County jail inmate claims his civil rights were violated when he was denied medical attention for leukemia.

An attorney for 35-year-old Kyle Rusness of Detroit Lakes filed a $3 million federal lawsuit against Becker County and eight employees, including Sheriff Todd Glander.

The complaint says Rusness was “near death” when he was taken to a hospital after spending 2 and a half weeks in the jail.

Court documents say Rusness was suffering from “life threatening anemia” and bleeding into his brain and eyes.

He had been in custody for a burglary charge.