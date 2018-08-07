LIVE: Breastfeeding Week

Tips, tricks and techniques to make it easier when you go back to work.

We’re just wrapping up statewide Breastfeeding Week here in North Dakota, and while there are some businesses here that make it a priority for moms returning to work to keep breastfeeding their babies, the numbers overall aren’t encouraging.

In North Dakota, 82 percent of moms start of breastfeeding. But by the time they go back to work — usually around the 3-month mark — only 1 out of 4 women continues exclusively breastfeeding.

That’s a real concern, because doctors recommend babies continue exclusive breastfeeding until they’re six months old, then continue with other foods until they’re at least a year old.

Not only that, it’s important for mom’s health, too. Fargo-Cass Public Health’s Michelle Draxten joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to share tips on how moms can make sure they have the best shot possible at continuing to breastfeed even after they head back to work, and how they can get the best support out there for them and their baby.

For more information:

fmbreastfeeding.org