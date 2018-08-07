Man Dies After Trying To Get Boat Back To Dock In Devils Lake

Elderly Grand Forks man's boat floated Off The Trailer
TJ Nelson,

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — An elderly Grand Forks man drowned on Devils Lake late Monday afternoon while trying to get his boat back to the dock.

Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says the man was launching his boat when it floated off the trailer and the wind began to push it away from shore.

Nelson says the man attempted to swim to the boat but eventually got tired and went under.

A bystander was able to locate the victim and bring him to shore.

He was taken to the Devils Lake hospital where he died.

The man’s name has not been released.

Related Post

Video Released of Officer-Involved Shooting in Cry...
Law Enforcement Holding Active Shooter Drill at Ne...
Moorhead Woman who Died in Apartment Fire Identif...
Hubbard County Pursuit Sends Man to the Hospital

You Might Like

Report alleges MN AG Lori Swanson used government employees for campaign work

(KMSP) - According to an investigation by an online news organization, Attorney General Lori Swanson inappropriately used government employees to work on her campaigns. The allegations were published by the “Intercept,” an outlet that prides itself on what they call “adversarial journalism.” Meanwhile, the…

State Senator Judy Lee To Be Given Legacy Leader Award

FARGO, N.D. -- A longtime state lawmaker is being recognized for her role in shaping and serving The Chamber. Senator Judy Lee of West Fargo will be given the 2018 Legacy Leader Award. It will be presented during The Chamber's…